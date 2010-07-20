Alex Bogusky Tells Fast Company He’s Never Going Back to Advertising: Meet the New Gang at Crispin Porter

Alex Bogusky tells Fast Company he’s done with advertising for good, no

matter who comes a knocking. “I’ve had some offers floated by and I find it

really confusing,” he told me last week. “I was Chairman of the best agency

on earth four months ago and I left that. What makes people think they can

come up with a better offer than best?”

Four months ago when Crispin Porter + Bogusky issued a press release

announcing his departure, they essentially buried the headline. “Five new

partners have been named at the agency,” the hottest ad shop in the country

best known for its prowess with the press, wrote. It wasn’t until paragraph

three that it quietly revealed: “Also announced today was Alex Bogusky’s new

role as Chief Creative Insurgent at MDC Partners, the parent company of

CPB.”

The news of five new Crispin partners and the MDC “promotion” was a decoy

for those both inside and outside the agency that its star talent, Bogusky,

was leaving Crispin (and a few months later, MDC). “We downplayed it a

little bit,” Bogusky, who’d been at the agency for 22 years, conceded to me. And the subtlety worked. “To be honest, I think they announced it in a way it didn’t occur to me what had gone down,” says a Crispin senior writer who left the agency last month. “I never took the time

to think about it until a month or so ago, now I can tell there’s a

difference in the place. It seemed abrupt, but I guess there’s no other way

to do it. If Obama at the end of his turn was suddenly replaced with the

top 20 senators, not only is Obama leaving but we have a whole new way of

doing things.”

The big question for Crispin now is how well it’s one thousand employees will do now that their old leader–a solo pop superstar–has been replaced by a big band. Let’s meet the members of that band.

The Godfather

Chuck Porter: In the 1980s the award-winning windsurfing copywriter from

Minneapolis freelanced for tiny Miami ad shop Crispin, where he met another

freelancer, Bill Bogusky. In 1988, Chuck offered Bill’s son Alex a senior

art director job at what became Crispin & Porter–and eventually Crispin

Porter + Bogusky. Porter, still chairman of CPB and universally loved by

everyone, also became chief strategist of MDC Partners in recent years,

attempting to spread the Crispin juju across all of MDC’s 30-plus

communications agencies. Since Bogusky’s abrupt resignation from MDC earlier

this month, Porter’s face has been splashed all over CPB’s Web site and he

told Ad Age he’s not shedding too many tears over his recently departed

partner of over two decades: “We’ll miss him, and anybody would love to have

him as a contributor, but it’s not like it leaves a hole.” Right.

The Old Blood

Jeff Hicks: The Miami native with an MBA from Harvard has been the shrewd

business engine behind Crispin since becoming its president in 1997 and CEO

in 2004. Hicks and Bogusky–both intensely competitive–have known each other

since they were 12, and are rumored to be rivals.