Sanaa Adds A Snaking Building To Connecticut’s Modern Enclave

New Canaan might not be the first place that pops to mind when considering hotbeds of modern architecture, but the Connecticut burg is home to noteworthy domestic monuments by some of the movement’s biggest names. Marcel Breuer! Eliot Noyes! Philip Johnson and his iconic Glass House! Now Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa–better known together as Sanaa –are slated to add a new structure to the city’s ensemble. Winding through one of 75 sprawling acres owned by the charitable Grace Farms Foundation , “The River,” as it’s been dubbed, will be a multi-use building for the non-profit, supporting everything from a church sanctuary, to a library, a gym, a kids’ center, and meeting spaces.





Sanaa was actually selected for the commission two months before being awarded the Pritzker Prize in 2010, and the proposal represents their first project in the United States since the accolade. The glass-lined River will cut a subtle path with an almost transparent silhouette, and follow an organic course across the grounds. Landscaping will be by OLIN, a Philadelphia-based firm keeping quite busy with commissions that include tackling the National Mall with Weiss/Manfredi.

The plan is currently with New Canaan’s planning and zoning commission–but odds are good that it will be approved–and as such, there’s no projected date of completion yet. So, you know–plan your architectural pilgrimage accordingly.