A Gadget That Cuts Perfectly Equal Cake Slices

There are certain objects that immediately, with zero explanation, reveal their origins. For example, this Cake Divider from Tel Aviv manufacturer Animi Causa , which was clearly inspired by the great childhood injustice of getting a smaller piece of cake than your siblings.

At $13.99, the Cake Divider is an inexpensive, plastic remedy to inequity, available on Animi’s website. You stick the inch-wide device into the center of the cake, choosing whether you want to divide it into 6, 8, 10, or 12 equal pieces. Then you slide the tip of your knife into the guide, and made the cuts as the axle clicks into position.





It may seem novel, but this little gadget is actually solving a problem. The original cake divider (which looks like this) was a metal circle divided into a set number of slices. It messed up the cake by smashing it, and you couldn’t choose the number of slices you wanted.

To be clear: You probably don’t need a cake divider. But it’s also sort of genius. Besides, as one blogger pointed out, it may end up saving yourself from a cake-related meltdown, like the one Milton perpetrated in Office Space after finding out no one had saved him a piece.

