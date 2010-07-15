Create Competitive Disruption Across Eight Dimensions

Every year I travel down to Cali, Colombia to talk about “service innovation.” I spend a week with a group of young managers from places like Colgate-Palmolive and Cadbury Schweppes, exploring the anatomy of great service experiences. And every time I go someone tells me, “You have GOT to have dinner at Andres Carne de Res.” This restaurant, they say, is unlike any other you have experienced. But no one could tell me WHY the experience is so unique. And because my recent trips to Colombia never coincided with Andres’s hours (the restaurant is only open Thursday through Sunday) I left home still wondering what all the fuss was about.

Last week, while in Colombia delivering a workshop for HP, I finally got my chance to confirm that Andres Carne de Res really is unlike any other restaurant I have experienced. What started out feeling like the Twilight Zone–we were accosted by a perverted doorman and then three loud maids (read more below)–evolved into the most unique dining experience I have ever known. I’m going to break down the restaurant’s strategy using the same framework I use to teach my “service innovation” class–the “8 Ps.”

The 8-Ps framework says that you want to look for disruptive innovations (i.e., for innovations that will differentiate you and that your competitors will choose not to copy) across eight dimensions: product, price, place, promotion, position, processes, people, and physical experience. Most breakthrough companies I study are able to hit three or four of these “Ps.” Andres hits them all.

1.Product: Lets start with the basics. Andres Carne de Res offers a long menu of creative dishes. We started with chunks of pork skin (“chicharrones”) served on a long, flat, wooden bowl with a side of cilantro guacamole dipping sauce. Local beers are served with a paper yellow butterfly pasted to their bottle necks. Wine is served in bottles individually hand-painted in bright colors by local artists.

2.Price refers not just to actual prices, but also to how they are communicated and how customers pay. When we asked for the menu our server (more gender friendly than “waiter”) gave us a metal case about the size of shirt box. She showed me that inside was a scroll, and cranking the bottom or top handle rolled a menu up or down. It felt like an ancient Egyptian Web site that you scrolled down to see offerings and prices.

3.Place: Andres Carne de Res is nearly 30 years old, it is packed every night it’s open, and people talk about it from all over the world, but the restaurant has only two locations. One is in a distant suburb, a farm really, 30 minutes outside of Bogota. Two years ago they opened their second location: a four-story maze in one of Bogota’s cheekiest shopping districts. I went to this newer location to avoid a long trip.

4.Promotion: As far as I can tell, Andres does none. They rely exclusively on word-of-mouth. That is what got me there and, judging from the packed tables and dance floors, the no-promotion strategy is serving Andres just fine.