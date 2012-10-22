The 3 Keys To Designing A Business That Learns

Today you run a cracker factory. Tomorrow, a fad diet makes crackers obsolete. What do you do now, and how could you have seen this coming?

You might want to ask Shelley Evenson. She’s clocked in at both Facebook and Microsoft, where she worked in user experience and design. And before that? She was a researcher on these topics at Carnegie Mellon.

Now, she’s at Fjord, global specialists of service design. But her first job isn’t tackling projects for clients; it’s for Fjord itself. She’ll lead organizational learning and development, tasked with transforming the company into an adaptive, forward-looking learning organization. Recently she shared with Co.Design just how she’ll make that happen at all three levels of the company.





The Organization Level

Constantly Evolve Through Self-Assessment

For better or worse, the world moves faster today than it ever has in history. Evenson stresses that at the structural level, companies need to be constantly reflective, assessing their relevance in an ever-evolving marketplace. And they should expect to constantly change without fear of their own identity–because it’s better to be an adaptive company than a well-recognized fossil.

“I think one of the old-time examples was IBM,” she says. “They saw the constraints in the environment where they had to get out of the product business and become a service organization. Today, the best one is Amazon. What I think is fascinating about what they’re doing is they’ve consciously looked at themselves and transformed themselves. They have this cloud-based system now where I don’t have to think about their products anymore, they just come to me!”

IBM was once synonymous with cheap desktops. Amazon was once synonymous with mail-order products. As odd and risky as their shifts may have seemed at the time, what would each company be if they didn’t adapt?