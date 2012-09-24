Winter’s Coming, So You’ll Definitely Need This Super Sleek Space Heater

For the seasonal pessimist, the mild weather, turning of the leaves, and mulled cider add up to one thing: bone-chilling winter is nigh. And for those without central heating, that also means trotting out hideous space heaters with friendly sounding names like Impress and Mr. Heater , when they’re in fact neither aesthetically charming nor emotionally pleasing. Why isn’t there one that has the same stripped-down, highly engineered look of your beloved iPhone? Now there is: The Anna heater, by the Swiss designer Matti Walker, is a sophisticated and slender unit that would blend into the all-white interior of a minimalist Japanese house.





Anna is equipped with a ceramic heating element, two fan speeds, and a tip-over automatic shutoff for safety and energy efficiency. With such a slender footprint (less than four inches thick), it suffices for rooms up to 250 square feet, so at the affordable price of $99 (Dyson’s heater fan retails for four times that), you might want to spring for a pair.

Anna is available from the MoMA Store.