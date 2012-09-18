A Program For Piano Lessons That Won’t Put You To Sleep

An article in Fast Company earlier this year put forth an unsurprising statistic: Of the top 10 YouTube searches with “lessons” in the query, all of them were related to music. But those amateur lessons, the piece went on to note, aren’t always effective–they can’t be tailored to individual students, and they lack the instant feedback that’s such a helpful component of in-the-flesh instruction. Chris Vance, the founder of Playground Sessions , read the piece with interest. With a clever piece of interactive software, he’s trying to bring the dusty old piano lesson into the 21st century. And if all those YouTube searches are to be believed, there are still plenty of people eager to learn.

The system’s core philosophy takes the idea of learning to play and flips it on its head.

Playground Sessions, which is currently available as a sort of public beta and will roll out in its final version in the coming months, is an application for Mac and PC that teaches users to play piano through video tutorials and lightly gamified play-alongs. The lessons are led by self-trained YouTube sensation David Sides and take users through the fundamentals of music theory, from chords to key signatures to scales and syncopation. As users practice the techniques they’ve learned with a MIDI keyboard, they get scored for accuracy, and a progress panel tracks their achievements as they move through the program.

The inspiration for the software came a few years ago, when Vance noticed a confluence of public interest in music, interactivity, and learning. “It all started with trends….The incredible success we were seeing in Rosetta Stone, the success we were seeing in GarageBand and Guitar Hero–that’s when those were really at their peak. It kind of ended up being a fad. But it certainly reassured everyone that this global insight that’s always been around and will probably always be around–that people harbor the desire to be a rock star–is still very much true.”

But if there’s anything in the music world that’s exactly the opposite of being a rock star, it’s sitting down for a piano lesson–the image evoked is one of a stuffy old instructor, an endless repetition of scales, and a house that smells like cats. Vance was convinced that there was a better way, something more engaging, more fun, and most of all, more relevant to how people enjoy music today.

The system’s core philosophy takes the idea of learning to play and flips it on its head; from the start, Playground Sessions is about playing to learn. The first video in the software’s Bootcamp section is titled “Intro to the Keyboard,” but straight away things are livelier than the lesson’s name suggests. Within seconds, Sides is showing you how to play the familiar melody of the 2001 hit “Superman” by the band Five For Fighting. Only after you’ve spent a few minutes tickling the ivories–and have likely surprised yourself by how quickly you’ve been able to coax the keyboard into playing something that resembles music–does Sides double back and start explaining the theory behind the tune.

“We’re not going to pretend like music theory’s not important,” Vance explained to me, “we’re just not going to teach music theory the way it’s traditionally taught. We’re going to teach the relevance of music theory. And we’re always connecting the music theory back to the music you know and love.”

“We’re incredibly confident,” he continued, “that if people go through our music curriculum, what we call the Bootcamp, they’ll be engaged by David, they’ll be engaged because it’s music theory, but you’re kind of learning without even knowing you’re learning. It’s not just like ‘learn this, learn this, learn this’–it’s the play to learn method, so it’s ‘play this, play this, play this.’ Then [we] step back [and say], ‘what did we just learn, how’s it important, and how can you apply it as you go on?'”