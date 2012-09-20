Nintendo TVii: When Too Many Good Ideas Equal One Bad One

Since its announcement, journalists and the public alike have been trying to wrap their heads around the Wii U controller . It’s a touch-screen tablet, plus it’s a gamepad that’s fitted with sticks, buttons, and triggers. It’s also a perfectly adept motion controller, like the Wiimote, that can either be aimed at the television a la cursor or gyroscoped this way or that.

I’ve finally figured out the Wii U remote in a way that satisfies my mental taxonomy. The Wii U controller is every style of controller you’ve ever seen, all stuffed into one chunk of frankenplastic. It’s Nintendo’s take on “The Homer.” It’s a sundae with all 31 flavors on top. And as yummy as that sounds on paper, no one likes peanut butter and gummy worms in the same bowl.

It’s too early to say whether the Wii U will be a fun, novel gaming system like the original Wii, but this week, Nintendo debuted a new functionality called TVii. It’s their attempt to leverage the Wii into a living room entertainment box (yes, another one!). And from Nintendo’s very brief presentation on it, despite promising features like a second screen for play-by-play football and integrated TiVo support, the Wii U remote could make TVii a total mess.





It all comes down to the above picture. Look at all those virtual buttons to control video playback. Despite the fact that much of TVii’s interface features big, finger-squishable icons that are perfect for a tablet screen, all of that careful arrangement devolves into a DirecTV remote.

How many buttons are on this thing now? I count 27 on that virtual dial alone (and I’m not acknowledging the fact that the outer ring spins to reveal more). This is in addition to the 14-ish buttons on the Wii U remote’s face, along with the four, I believe, hiding on the top and backside. Despite being able to play an episode of Breaking Bad with a single tap, there are 45 buttons sitting around at all times, waiting and generally getting in the way.

Not so long ago, I talked to the head of television remote design at Vizio. I asked why our remotes were so absurdly overloaded with buttons, and he laughed, acknowledging his own industry’s ridiculousness. Then he explained that Vizio had developed a lot of very sleek remotes with gyroscopes and no buttons. Focus testers would opt for them over the old button-laden designs without fail. Then they’d take the chic remotes home, and within a week, they’d be begging for their old clunky remotes back.

For however silly our giant remotes look, never underestimate the value of muscle memory and a clickable thing that works every single time. When I look at the Wii U with all those virtual buttons, I realize just how confused an idea the Wii U remote may turn out to be. (Stay with me for another tangent. I’ll come back to this, promise.) Remember when the first iPhone came out? Everyone who used a Blackberry said the touch-screen QWERTY would never catch on because it wasn’t 100% accurate, because you couldn’t feel the buttons. Well they were right about the accuracy, a platform weakness for sure, but the touch screen came with so many bonuses–more room for content, flexible UIs, etc.–that it was more than worth the trade off. The pluses outweigh the minuses, and now every premium smartphone uses the exact same touch-typing scheme.