Here Are All 56 Finalists In Our 2012 Innovation By Design Awards

Design isn’t the gloss applied at the end of the innovation process. Design is the innovation process itself. It begins with a keen insight into how people live and what they need; ideally, it ends with a product or service that’s so intuitive that it seems inevitable.

It’s in that spirit that we present our first Innovation By Design Awards. The 56 finalists you see here were culled from the over 1,700 entries we received. (Each was released in some form over the last year.) It’s a startlingly diverse group: Many projects shine a light onto the myriad problems that agile companies and hungry entrepreneurs are battling to solve. Others improve our lives in tiny, marvelously thoughtful ways. Some provide beauty in places where it’s seldom seen. And still others are designed to literally save lives.

Culling this group wasn’t easy. But we had outstanding help from a panel of 27 judges, each of them a star in their field. For now, the group you see represents only the finalists. (You can also see them in a feature package in our October issue, which is out today.) The winners of each category–as well as two Business Impact winners chosen by Fast Company–will be announced at a celebration on October 16. We hope you’ll join us, the judges, and the finalists.

And as you dip into the projects that follow, we hope you’ll be as inspired as we were. Thank you to all that entered, and made the awards possible. We hope to hear from you next year, and to see your work before then.