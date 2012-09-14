A Sofa Shaped Like A Jelly Roll? Sure, Why Not

In last week’s glowing New Yorker profile, Bjarke Ingels told journalist Ian Parker that the role of design is “to make the world a little bit more like our dreams, in a very practical way.”

Apparently, lately Ingels is dreaming of pastry. This week KiBiSi, the product design company he runs with partners Larsen and Jens Skibsted, introduced a new couch called Roulade, after the cake of the same name.

Roulade looks very much like what it’s named after. Made from a wide cut of high-density foam, rolled up into a shape that fits somewhere between a chaise lounge an an armchair, it’s a bit of a hybrid. In fact, the designers call it “a meeting between mattress and Chesterfield, chair and couch.”

The plump-looking roll is upholstered in Kvadrat‘s classic Hallingdal, the super heavy-duty textile the launched the Danish company back in 1965. Oversized buttons complete the Chesterfield look.

Literalism is a favorite trope of Ingels’ crew. Roulade joins the Brick Sofa, another Kvadrat collab that’s made out of—you guessed it!—fabric bricks. Alongside the launch of Roulade, KiBiSi introduced a lamp called Bulb Fiction, a scaled-up simulacrum of the classic Edison bulb.

Bulb Fiction is available on Lightyears, while Roulade is for sale through Versus.