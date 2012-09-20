The Unsung Art Of Patent Drawings

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office , at 176 years old, has granted patents to some of the most important inventions in American history. It’s also granted some of the dumbest (see: Patent 5,865,192 for a Self-Haircutting Guide Apparatus ). All told, the office has approved more than 8 million patents (and rejected countless more).





The more unnecessary detail, the more likely a claim can be infringed upon or challenged.

At one time, patent applicants had to submit a physical model of their invention. Drawings were beautifully illustrated, full of colorful details. Today, the U.S. Patent office gives only cursory creative guidelines: no photographs, for example, though CAD drawings are fine. Drawings must be submitted on flexible white paper. And applicants are free to submit as many views as they want–though over-description has its risks. The idea is to describe your claim with as few lines as possible–similarly to an architect’s construction details. The more unnecessary detail, the more likely a claim can be infringed upon or challenged.

As judge Richard Posner recently commented in The Atlantic, patent law is in something of a crisis these days. Patent litigation has exploded in the past two decades, increasing by more than 200% since 1990, around the time when “patent trolls” discovered they could buy up thousands of patents and sue alleged infringing parties for profit. And as litigation between tech giants like Apple and Samsung increases, many are asking whether America’s intellectual property laws are in desperate need of reform.

Patent law, like all law, is a complex pressure valve, since it must satisfy two competing interests. On the one hand, it has to protect intellectual property–thereby protecting fair competition. On the other, it must protect innovation as a broader force in the market, which means allowing smaller companies to build on the successes of others. It’s a careful balancing act–one that we’ll continue to talk about as the patent wars escalate.

As patent law–and by proxy, patent art–edges its way into pop culture, we’ve found ourselves drawn to the U.S. Patent Office’s cavernous database. Ten of our most interesting finds follow.





This 1871 patent for a mechanical crawling doll was accompanied by a fairly terrifying working model. This was just six years before the 1877 U.S. Patent Office Fire, which destroyed 80,000 patented models. Soon after, the office did away with the model requirement.

Patent 1,475,024: Traffic Signal

Garrett Morgan, the African-American inventor of the smoke hood and the stop light, worked during an era some call the “golden age” of patent drawings. Morgan sold this 1923 design, for a stop light, to General Electric for $40,000. The drawings are carefully constructed hybrid views, mixing exploded axonometric views with shaded elevations and a keen eye for composition.