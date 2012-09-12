The Typeface-A-Day Calendar Teaches You 365 New Fonts

Typefaces are the inflection of print. They aren’t the words, but how those words are said. Are they yelled or are they whispered? Are they obnoxious, stern, authoritative, or playful? It’s a simple enough idea, so why are most of us so bad at typefaces? I think it’s because while we’ve had every spoken moment of our lives to master inflection, most of us have only spent a few nervous moments selecting the right font in Word before blocking this elusive vocabulary from our minds…until the next time.

It’s just the sort of unsolvable human problem that needs a day calendar. That’s right, stand aside cute kittens, Magma’s Typodarium 2013 is a tear-off, daily calendar for discovering new fonts. On the front of each page, the date is clearly printed in that day’s font of choice. On the back, you can read about its origin, inspiration, and the URL where it can be acquired.

In other words, it shrinks that overwhelming list of fonts hiding in Word or Illustrator into a heavily curated list you can consume one bite at a time.

“Every year hundreds of typefaces get published, meanwhile all in all I guess there are more than 30,000 typefaces in the world. So, how to keep track of it?” asks art director Boris Kahl. “Every year we collect the–for us personally–the most important, most beautiful, and most wicked typefaces in Typodarium.”

For this year’s Typodarium–the fifth in the series–366 fonts will be featured from 252 designers across 32 countries. The only requirements are that each fits within regularly accepted usability standards, and that all submissions are original/new. So while you won’t find a pocket guide to deploying Times New Roman vs. Courier, you will spot a few fun alternative fonts that haven’t been played to death.

If you’d like to pick up Typodarium 2013 in plenty of time for the new year, order it here for the U.K. or here for the U.S.

[Hat tip: bltd]