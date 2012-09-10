Infographic: The Astounding Power Of Pinterest

In our upcoming October design issue, one of the many fascinating feature stories we’ve lined up is a lengthy profile of Pinterest and its elusive CEO, Ben Silbermann. That story goes live later this week, but until then, I wanted to offer a teaser, in the form of an infographic about Pinterest, created by Fast Company‘s staff and designed by our own Ted Keller.

In this profusion of figures, you find out a few, key things about the image-sharing service. For one, it’s dominated by women. Second, something about its layout and culture stokes an enormous buying impulse. And third, major brands are getting in on the act. It’s not a stretch to say that soon, at least on retail sites, a Pinterest button might become as ubiquitous as a Facebook Like. Check out the infographic below, or tour the major findings in the slide show above.

Due to a fact-checking error, this article previously included Dribbble in the chart of companies inspired by Pinterest’s grid layout. Dribbble in fact launched before Pinterest, and has been deleted from the chart in question. Fast Company apologizes for the error.–Ed.

Sources: ComScore (user growth June 2011–June 2012); Google DoubleClick AdPlanner, June 2012 (monthly page views; average visit; gender; affinity for aesthetics; age); AddThis (events drive activity); ComScore, February 2012 (vacation; preferred brands); Campalyst, July 2012 (most-followed retailers); AddThis, June 2012 (mobile sharing); Apple App Store, August 15, 2012 (days to No. 1 for iPad app); ComScore (top 15 Pinterest categories); Shopify, May 2012 (price-tag power); RichRelevance (selling power, based on a study of 374 million browser-based shopping sessions, which took place on U.S. retail sites between May 1 and May 30, 2012)