A Hotel Worthy Of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

When considering the traditional material palate of modern design, glass, steel, and concrete come to mind. But limestone? Limestone isn’t necessarily on that list. In a stunning example of adaptive reuse, the headquarters of a former quarry on an idyllic Swedish peninsula have been transformed into Fabriken Furillen , a getaway surrounded on all sides by seemingly endless views of unabated nature, Scandinavian-style.

The site itself wasn’t always welcoming. After the factory finished excavating sedimentary rock in the 1970s it became a military outpost where, despite the idyllic environs, civilians weren’t welcome. It took a photographer’s eye in the 1990s to see the potential for something more than an abandoned area bereft of human life. Johan Hellström scouted the locale as a background for shoots and was so taken with the scene that he bought the entire lot; Fabriken Furillen opened earlier this year, and it’s a rustic vision in deep and rich shades of grey. The 24 warm, industrial-chic hotel rooms range from standard to sea view to studio to cabin, with an accompanying restaurant serving dishes with seasonal produce and herbs grown on the island or nearby farm. According to the site, the newest additions to the Furillen team are a flock of 38 chickens–all named Agda–who occupy a cabin all their own. Pics of decadent homemade cakes and herds of wayward sheep dot Furillen’s Facebook page, upping the already sky-high charm factor to seriously soaring levels. What a beaut.

