50 Designers Shaping The Future: Part 5

The future is being designed. That is one funny idea. But that’s precisely what the 50 designers, educators, and executives in this year’s Co.Design 50 are doing. The Co.Design editors have chosen a group of people who are pushing the boundaries of their discipline into promising new directions. They are experimenting with new ideas about business, sustainability, and usability. Some work with brands that are familiar today; others, we expect, will become household names in the future. Significantly, they’re all masterful collaborators. And what unites all of them is that their projects will affect not only how we live today but also what life might look like just a few years down the line. Click here for an infographic overview and here part 1, 2, 3, 4.
Iris Van Herpen
Fashion
The Dutch fashion designer and former Alexander McQueen intern uses 3-D printing and rapid-prototyping technology to nudge high fashion into the realm of sculpture. Lady Gaga is a fan. So is Björk. Last year, van Herpen became a member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, the guardian of Parisian high fashion.
Wang Shi
Founder, Vanke Group
Executives and patrons
Architecture
In 1982, Wang, a lowly bureaucrat, moved to Shenzhen. There, he built Vanke, now China’s largest real-estate firm. He has also become a top patron of progressive architecture, hiring stars such as Steven Holl and Urbanus, and a rare champion of merging modern building with historic Chinese forms.
Ben Watson
Executive creative director, Herman Miller
Product design
Interiors
Herman Miller has done a steady trade in office cubicles, but it’s now busy bringing in young talent to rethink how offices should work. The fruits of that labor are starting to appear, thanks to Watson, the company’s creative chief and former CEO of haute Italian furniture house Moroso.
Marcus Wendt and Vera-Maria Glahn
Cofounders, Field
Interactive design
Field’s work ranges from massive, immersive interactive installations to striking data-art experiments. They’ll soon release one of their most ambitious projects to date: a film inspired by the legendary movie Koyaanisqatsi that presents a series of digital landscapes and stories, which transform every time they’re watched.
Matt Webb, Jack Schulze, and Matt Jones
Founders, Berg
Interactive design
Product design
Berg recently released the Little Printer, a simple gadget that turns web feeds into a custom, printed-on-demand newspaper. It’s an indication of the firm’s real ambition: to create a new generation of smart, networked gadgets that enable real-world sociability.
Jochen Zeitz
Chief Sustainability Officer, PPR
Executives and patrons
Product design
Zeitz heads PPR’s sport and lifestyle group (Tretorn, Puma). More important, he’s the luxury behemoth’s chief sustainability officer. PPR’s emphasis on social and environmental responsibility could have ripple effects across the luxury sector–not to mention PPR’s own brands, which include Gucci, YSL, and Stella McCartney.
Tadashi Yanai
Founder and CEO, Uniqlo
Executives and patrons
Fashion
The father of Japan’s Fast Retailing, which owns Uniqlo, bucked conventional wisdom on middle-market retail strategy, heavily staffing his stores and investing in big-budget displays. Sales have exploded, Uniqlo is expanding rapidly, and it’s be-coming a design ambassador in the way Gap once was.
A version of this article appears in the October 2012 issue of Fast Company.