50 Designers Shaping The Future: Part 5

The future is being designed. That is one funny idea. But that’s precisely what the 50 designers, educators, and exec­utives in this year’s Co.Design 50 are doing. The Co.Design editors have chosen a group of people who are pushing the boundaries of their discipline into promising new directions. They are experimenting with new ideas about business, sustainability, and usability. Some work with brands that are familiar today; others, we expect, will become household names in the future. Significantly, they’re all masterful collaborators. And what unites all of them is that their projects will affect not only how we live today but also what life might look like just a few years down the line. Click here for an infographic overview and here part 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 .

Iris Van Herpen

Fashion

The Dutch fashion designer and former Alexander McQueen intern uses 3-D printing and rapid-prototyping technology to nudge high fashion into the realm of sculpture. Lady Gaga is a fan. So is Björk. Last year, van Herpen became a member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, the guardian of Parisian high fashion.

Wang Shi

Founder, Vanke Group

Executives and patrons

Architecture

In 1982, Wang, a lowly bureaucrat, moved to Shenzhen. There, he built Vanke, now China’s largest real-estate firm. He has also become a top patron of progressive architecture, hiring stars such as Steven Holl and Urbanus, and a rare champion of merging modern building with historic Chinese forms.

Ben Watson

Executive creative director, Herman Miller

Product design

Interiors

Herman Miller has done a steady trade in office cubicles, but it’s now busy bringing in young talent to rethink how offices should work. The fruits of that labor are starting to appear, thanks to Watson, the company’s creative chief and former CEO of haute Italian furniture house Moroso.

Marcus Wendt and Vera-Maria Glahn

Cofounders, Field

Interactive design

Field’s work ranges from massive, immersive interactive installations to striking data-art experiments. They’ll soon release one of their most ambitious projects to date: a film inspired by the legendary movie Koyaanisqatsi that presents a series of digital landscapes and stories, which transform every time they’re watched.

Photo by Timo Arnall (Webb)

Matt Webb, Jack Schulze, and Matt Jones

Founders, Berg

Interactive design

Product design

Berg recently released the Little Printer, a simple gadget that turns web feeds into a custom, printed-on-demand newspaper. It’s an indication of the firm’s real ambition: to create a new generation of smart, networked gadgets that enable real-world sociability.

Jochen Zeitz

Chief Sustainability Officer, PPR

Executives and patrons

Product design

Zeitz heads PPR’s sport and lifestyle group (Tretorn, Puma). More important, he’s the luxury behemoth’s chief sustainability officer. PPR’s emphasis on social and environmental responsibility could have ripple effects across the luxury sector–not to mention PPR’s own brands, which include Gucci, YSL, and Stella McCartney.