2012 Innovation By Design Awards: Service Design

Earlier this year, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

The Innovation By Design Awards on October 16 will celebrate the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted everyday on Co.Design. Award Winners in nine categories will be unveiled at the event. Register today .

Here, the finalists for the “Service Design” category.

Givegoods

Givegoods

Would people donate more to charity if they saved money at the same time? Givegoods converts donations into coupons redeemable with local merchants. Businesses reach new customers, while consumers have a novel, extra incentive to give. “This gamifies charity,” Roberts says. “It’s really a perverse mashup of many great ideas.”

UPS My Choice

UPS

UPS My Choice gives recipients an unprecedented level of control of the mercurial package-delivery process. You can reroute, sign for, and reschedule delivery online; for a fee, you can narrow delivery windows to two hours–an example of improved service yielding higher revenue.

MAMA

USAID, Johnson & Johnson, mHealth Alliance, the UN Foundation, and Babycenter

With MAMA, cell phones sub for nurses. An expec­tant mom registers her due date and then gets timely text messages with tips on, say, swaddling or breast-feeding. MAMA has already rolled out in three countries. “Putting this information into people’s hands is a powerful idea that could affect millions,” says Morin

Eco.Bottle

Ecologic Brands

The eco.bottle looks like an unremarkable recycled-paper container for detergent, but it represents a series of supply-chain innovations. Most significantly, the shells pack and ship flat, saving fuel; and unlike the conventional plastic, these containers are both recyclable and compostable.

Xero

Xero

This business-accounting software suite leapfrogs all others with an impressively intuitive UI that emphasizes clarity. Bank transactions are automatically imported and invoices are managed seamlessly, offering small businesses a real-time view of their P&Ls.