2012 Innovation By Design Awards: 2-D Design

Earlier this year, we put out a call to the design and business communities: What are the best design-driven innovations of the past year? More than 1,100 companies and organizations responded, offering 1,700 nominees in nine categories. An all-star group of 27 judges–from MoMA curator Paola Antonelli to Nicholas Felton of Facebook–worked with us to identify 56 finalists. Presented on the following pages, these standouts represent the creative explosion under way in our economy. (All of the finalists were introduced or came to market in the year ending June 1, 2012.) The winners will be unveiled on October 16 in New York. As you’ll see as you read ahead, they are all worth cheering.

Here, the finalists for the “2-D Design” category.

Watercolor

Stamen

A cartographic experiment, Stamen’s Watercolor project reskins Google Maps to look hand-painted. The hope is that digital maps might become not only more functional but also as beautiful as they were in mapmaking’s glory years. This one, says Strausfeld, “is amazingly well done.”

Perpetual Ocean

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Relying on scores of sensor arrays and some of the most powerful calculations ever performed, the Perpetual Ocean renders 30 months of maritime-current data as a captivating, swirling, van Gogh–esque visualization. Says Strausfeld: “Projects like these change how the public interacts with NASA.”

Timemaps

Graph[s]ic Design

A radical remaking of the standard map, TimeMaps redraws the geography of the Netherlands based on travel time using public transit. The map morphs throughout the day, as trains start or stop running and change frequency.

Dyslexie

StudioStudio

Designed by a dyslexic, this typeface aids reading for those with the condition, using letter-forms with subtle differentiations to reduce “dancing.” The b and d, for instance, are not mirror images, making them less likely to be mistaken for each other.

FF Chartwell

Travis Kochel for FontFont

Chartwell, says Felton, “is an ingenious hack.” This easy-to-use tool could disrupt all manner of chart-making programs, thanks to a clever font system that turns chains of numbers into elegant charts. Tweaking a graph is as simple as changing a number.