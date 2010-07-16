Poll: Facebook Has More Real Friends Than Twitter

Several months ago, a poll by Denmark-based Red Associates concluded that Facebook users aren’t the friendliest. But a new survey by Stanford’s Andreas Weigend finds that Facebook is at least a far friendlier social network than Twitter.

According to the study, Twitter users have not physically met 48.2% of the people following them. Facebook, conversely, provides a far more personal atmosphere, with users of its social network having physically met more than 88% of their friends. Moreover, 68.1% of respondents cited “friends” as the main driver for them to join Facebook (though this may be more related to peer pressure). Perhaps this reaffirms why you have “followers” on Twitter and “friends” on Facebook–you’re much more likely to have actual “friends” on the latter service.

Indeed, on scale of 1 to 5 of how personal the social networks are, with 1 being the the most personal, respondents ranked Facebook an average of 2.58. Respondents considered Twitter far less personal, rating it 4.09 on average.

“[This] implies that we are probably a lot more easygoing with adding strangers on Twitter than on Facebook,” says Chuanyang Chee, who assisted Weigend in the survey, and believes this is likely an issue of privacy. After all, Facebook users share loads of personal data and pictures, whereas on Twitter you rarely share more than 140 characters–friending members on Facebook isn’t as inconsequential as adding another follower on your Twitter account.

So perhaps this confirms comments by Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, who said recently, “We’re not a social network–that’s been a myth since the beginning.”