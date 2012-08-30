Zaha Hadid and Rem D. Koolhaas On Designing A Shoe For The 21st Century

The Innovation By Design Awards on October 16 will celebrate the controversial ideas, new products, business ventures, and wild ideas highlighted everyday on Co.Design. Award Winners in nine categories will be unveiled at the event. Register today .

Hadid, 61, has designed such modern masterworks as Guangzhou’s Opera House and the London 2012 Aquatics Centre.



Rem D Koolhaas: As an architect, you’re very sculptural–a sculptor and an architect combined. Your buildings are massive sculptures and our shoes are tiny sculptures.

Zaha Hadid: Architecture is how the person places herself in the space, whereas fashion is about how you place the object on the person. You could say that the fashion collaborations are fragments of what could occur in architecture.

RDK: I was trained as an architect, but I didn’t really want to become an architect. I realized how much gravity there is in architecture–forces that pull you down! You’re working always for clients, and you get pulled from all different sides.

ZH: It doesn’t matter how important or unimportant an architect you are–you have to constantly fight to get a better building. After working for almost 40 years, I still face resistance. It’s not as if I just appear somewhere and everybody says yes to me. But we do have wonderful clients that are definitely becoming more experimental. For example, China has become one of the most exciting arenas for the realization of my architecture.

ZH: I first traveled to China in 1981 at the very beginning of my career. Studying its traditional arts, architecture, and garden design played a role in the development of my creative work. On each visit, I can feel the enthusiasm and energy of the upcoming generation of Chinese architects. They seem to find some inspiration in my work, as it demands a degree of commitment and optimism that one finds in places where the young have embraced the future with confidence. There have been significant advancements in both construction and manufacturing in China, and they are very geared up to what we are doing.

RDK: I can get things mocked up much more quickly in China. You can take more risk. You can experiment more.