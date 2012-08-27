Attention, Clean Freaks: Here Is A Keyboard You Can Wash

Your laptop’s keyboard bears the brunt of all your bad habits. Crumbs, ashes, hair–according to a friend who works at the Apple store, all that and more has been extracted from beneath their customers’ keyboards (even, in one case, a quarter).

This week, PC accessory maker Logitech unveiled the K310, a waterproof, dustproof keyboard that washes clean of all your abuse. It can survive submersion in up to a foot of water, and it’s even safe to wash with soap. “We’ve all experienced that moment of distraction, followed by panic, when a cup of coffee or soda spills all over your keyboard,” says Sophie Le Guen, Logitech’s Director of Mice and Keyboards.

The K310 was designed to survive all of that. Silicon-capped dome switches (the bit that connects each key to the board) make it possible to submerge it without ruining it, while drainage holes on the back let it air-dry. The characters are laser-etched and UV-coated, and each key is rated for three million strokes. It arrives with a special brush tool, and attaches to your computer via a standard USB plug–the only part of the device that isn’t waterproof.

True, physical keyboards may eventually be outmoded by projected versions, but until such technology becomes ubiquitous, the K310 is a nice alternative. Head over to their website for more information on the K310, which should be out sometime in October and will run about $39.99. Now that Logitech has tackled the waterproof keyboard, I’d challenge them to make a cat-proof version–a few more months and I’ll be out of working vowel keys.