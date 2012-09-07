New From Kartell, Chic Rain Boots For City Living

Now that nearly every city slicker has gone overboard and bought a pair of calf-height rain boots (perfect for hoarding cattle), the time has come to don more appropriately urbane wellies. Let’s face it, we never need to wade through pools of mud, so why should we slip on heavy rain gear at the mere threat of a tinkling shower? Kartell , the Italian manufacturer of high-end plastic furniture, has the right idea–a chic ankle boot that can go from gallery openings to curbside puddles.

Though footwear may seem like an odd brand extension for Kartell, the company has been producing shoes in collaboration with the Milan fashion house .normaluisa since 2008. This particular design–based on an earlier, taller version–features a slender foot, a modest two-inch wedge, pull-on straps, and a supple (fully recyclable) plastic upper, so you can slosh around the city without looking like a sheepherder.

The boot will be available here for $150 in black, blue, dove, dark brown, and London fog starting this week, to coincide with New York’s Fashion’s Night Out.