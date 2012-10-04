The Hövding, A $600 Air Bag For Your Head, Is For Sale

If we have any chance at weaning ourselves off of the dead dinosaur juice that fuels our planet, sustainable transportation, like bicycles, are going to have to be part of the solution. In fact, cities like Copenhagen have already toward a model in which bikes, not cars, rule the road; on the bike highways there, 68% of adults ride their bikes at least once a week and 55% of children cycle to school on a regular basis. The latter statistic is particularly heartening. But as bikes become an increasingly integral part of our green future, bike safety must be considered as well. A biking revolution invites us to think about a correlated upheaval: a revolutionary bike helmet.

That’s one way to think of the Hövding, which isn’t a helmet so much as a wearable airbag for your melon. We featured the Hövding in 2010 when it was in the concept stage, but unlike many of the too-wacky-for-the-real-world industrial design concepts you see on the Internet, this one is now something you can actually buy.

To recap: Hövding was conceived in 2005 as a masters thesis project by two students at the Faculty of Engineering at Lund University in Sweden. Anna Haupt and Terese Alstin, two women who say they “wouldn’t be seen dead in a polystyrene helmet,” surveyed their friends for qualities they desired in a futuristic bike helmet, and when one acquaintance said he yearned for “invisible” protection, the lightbulb went off and the Hövding was born. The idea was that an air bag could be built into a collar to be worn inconspicuously around a cyclist’s neck, like a scarf. It would be fitted with sensors that could detect when an accident was taking place and inflate the collar in time to prevent damage to the head and spine.

Haupt and Alstin’s concept garnered a good deal attention, and in 2006 it won the Venture Cup startup competition–along with a cash prize to help facilitate its production as a real product. Then came the hard stuff: figuring out how to make sure it could save lives.

Ulf Björnstig, a professor and surgeon at Sweden’s Umeå University Hospital and an expert in cycling-related injuries, was enlisted to head the effort. His team compiled an encyclopedic database of the types of accidents cyclists face and then re-enacted those collisions with dummies and stunt riders from the Swedish Stunt Group. Alva Sweden, an airbag manufacturer, was charged with the development of the inflatable device itself.

The finished product uses a series of accelerometers and gyrometers to distinguish between “normal movements” and “abnormal movements”–basically whether the wearer is getting sideswiped by a car or is just bending over to roll up their pant leg. In the event of an accident, a small inflator positioned on the back of the rider’s neck pumps helium into a nylon hood, built to withstand contact with the asphalt or other surfaces. After detecting abnormal movement, it takes the Hövding just a tenth of a second to inflate.