Celebrating A Master Of Surreal Tree Houses And Architectural Magic

There is something viscerally appealing about the work of Terunobu Fujimori. As an architectural historian, he spent his formative years becoming deeply well-versed in the traditions and rich heritage of the field, but it wasn’t until 1991 at the ripe age of 44, that he designed his first building. His ever-growing repertoire represents a compelling middle ground between magic and maturity–it’s as if his creations emerged, fully formed in an earth-toned palate of natural materials, from the pages of a long-lost folk tale where strangely shaped teahouses stand high above the ground on spindly tree trunks, or individual rooms tower over the roof of a charred-wood house below.
A new eponymous monograph from Hatje Cantz explores his creations through images, drawings, plans, and models, a testament to Fujimori taking his place amongst the greats he once studied. Its release coincides with a retrospective at Munich’s Museum Villa Stuck, his first solo showcase in Germany. For those who can’t spring for the book or make it to Deutschland for the show, check out this great profile of Fujimori by Dwell’s Jaime Gillin, who had the opportunity to spend some time with the man himself.
(H/T Nowness)