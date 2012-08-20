advertisement
Weiss/Manfredi And OLIN Win Bid To Redesign The National Mall

By Jordan Kushins1 minute Read

When we last checked in with the competition to redesign “America’s front yard,” all the architectural heavy-hitters who submitted proposals to the Trust for the National Mall were waiting to hear who won the bid. Well, the results are in, and Weiss/Manfredi and OLIN‘s plan to restore the green grounds surrounding the Washington Monument is all systems go.

Gone will be the existing wooden stage. In its place, a gently terraced lawn, where the grade of the land itself forms the grass-covered amphitheater–no doubt the future home of Shakespeare in the Park performances, Fourth of July celebrations, and countless tourist photo ops in the shadow of the ever-erect ode to our first president. Beneath the highest stretch of slope running along Independence Avenue, a glass-clad Ranger Station and exhibition center will welcome tour groups by the busload, providing a bright and airy introduction to the area. In addition, a freestanding Sylvan Pavilion will house a cafe and bookstore and from there, a pedestrian bridge will give foot-traffic direct access to the Tidal Basin. Add in a canopy of trees, and it sure looks like the Sylvan Theater will once again live up to its idyllic name.

