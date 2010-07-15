More Social Media Policies: LA Times, Harvard Law, Microsoft, and Cisco

In our earlier story (Corporate Social Media Policies: The Good, the Mediocre, and the Ugly), we asked you to send us more corporate social media policies, and you delivered. Here is a second batch, with good, mediocre and ugly guidelines.

If you’ve not already done so – please send yours to ideas@fastcompany.com.

LA Times – shared by Martin Beck, LA Times Reader Engagement Editor

Elegantly worded and thoughtful, the LA Times social media guide was revised late last year to be more “user friendly.” It begins with a bit pulled from the news organization’s Ethics Guidelines: “The Times is to be, above all else, a principled news organization. In deed and in appearance, journalists must keep themselves – and The Times – above reproach,” yet recognizes the push-pull of social media networks as useful tools for journalists.

Here are some other points:

Assume that your professional life and your personal life will merge online regardless of your care in separating them. Be aware of inadvertent disclosures or the perception of disclosures. For example, consider that “friending” a professional contact may publicly identify that person as one of your sources. Using social media sites means that you (and the content you exchange) are subject to their terms of service. This can have legal implications, including the possibility that your interactions could be subject to a third-party subpoena. The social media network has access to and control over everything you have disclosed to or on that site. For instance, any information might be turned over to law enforcement without your consent or even your knowledge. (remember the Gizmodo reporter?)

ABC (Australia’s public broadcasting network) – shared by Martin Beck of the LA Times