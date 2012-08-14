The Elefan: A Desktop Fan With A Cute Elephant Trunk

In my book, there are few things more functionally beautiful than an antique fan, with its graceful blades whirring behind their protective cage. It’s no wonder that basic form has endured over a hundred years, albeit with some safety improvements. In fact, it was only recently that James Dyson introduced his gorgeous Air Multiplier , which not only does away with dangerous blades but delivers a constant, powerful stream of air. For those of us, who can’t quite come to terms with spending $200 on a table fan, there’s another–and way cuter–option: the Elefan, an unassuming desktop unit that directs air through a trunk-like tube.

Designed by the Japanese design studio Yuen’to, the mini fan was inspired by institutional cooling units but is only seven inches long and can be charged through a USB cable. The bendable and extendable air duct angles the breeze where you want it, so you can create a microclimate at your desk without imposing your temperature preferences on your colleagues. It has operates on three settings–strong, weak, and rhythmical (a combination of strong and weak)–and comes with a washable filter. Bonus: You can also use it as an air freshener by attaching the optional atomizer to the duct.

Buy the Elefan here in white, gray, or green for $75.