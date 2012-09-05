5 Classic Strategies For Growing Your Brand Equity

Once a brand has been established, one option for growth is to stretch itself into different categories. This usually takes the form of extensions–new, spinoff products that seem like natural outgrowths of what’s come before. That’s a tricky business, but to simplify matters, companies could benefit by asking themselves this: “What’s the business of my brand?”

By business, I mean the strategic dimension of your brand that consumers recognize and consider an advantage over other brands. It’s what we call a brand’s extendable equity, and it’s the foundation for finding brand extension success.

But, first we need to take a step back. Many brand extensions fail simply because the philosophy of brand extension is not well understood or implemented correctly. Think Colgate Kitchen Entrees, the thought of a toothpaste brand extending into frozen meals should have been brushed aside from the start!

In essence, a winning brand extension:

So, you can’t just introduce a new variety of the same product; that would be a line extension. It has to be an original product that creates new competition and attracts new consumers. A new flavor of Special K Cereal is a line extension; Special K Crackers is a brand extension.

Successful brand extensions hinge on consumers already knowing your brand’s name. Your neighborhood coffee shop has no equity to extend into K-Cups; Starbucks, however, does.

Something that is concrete or easily communicated can be extended to the new category and there must be a strong reason why a consumer will prefer it over their current brand. Bic’s extendable equity is disposability. They had leverage when it came to disposable razors. Bic perfume, not so much.