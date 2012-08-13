8 Design Highlights From The 2012 Olympics

Yes, there’s plenty to bitch about: the tape delays, the bizarre decision to not air the 7/7 tribute in the United States, the inexplicable popularity of McKayla Is Not Impressed. (People: That meme doesn’t even work. McKayla looks disappointed in that photograph, not unimpressed. Let’s get our gymnasts’ barely suppressed emotions right!) But in the design arena, the London Olympics rate pretty highly in our book. It wasn’t just the usual stuff, like the slick athlete uniforms and the glittering new sports venues. It was the unofficial design, too–the infographics and websites and graphic-design icons designers all over the world felt inspired to whip up. We’ve been cataloging excellent Olympic-themed design over the past few months. Here, we round up our top scorers. May the best grids and I-beams win!