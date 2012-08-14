A Desk That’s A Little Cubby Hole For Productivity

Cubes are a bummer, but there is something nice, and strangely comforting, about having a niche of one’s own. Koloro, a desk and stool set by Japanese studio TORAFU ARCHITECTS , is like the tiniest little office on earth; small windows are revealed when the dedicated panels are swiveled around, becoming mini shelves for keeping knick-knacks handy.

Clever cubbyholes are nothing new for TORAFU. Back in 2004, the team designed three unique guest rooms for Claska, a renovated hotel in Meguro, Tokyo, each featuring a series of wall insets that perfectly housed items like a hairdryer, television, and single jacket. Now, the two companies are teaming up again, this time for a solo exhibition of Koloro at Do, Claska’s shop and gallery. For the adults, there will be a talk offered about the process behind creating the units, but even kids can get in on the action. The month-long display will also showcase the Airvase, a pop-up paper vessel in collaboration with fashion brand Mina Perhonen, with a special workshop where little ones can make their own and decorate it using TORAFU’s paper stamp kit.

Catch Koloro at Claska through September 9th.