A Minimalist, Manual Paper-Shredder For The Home Office

To guard against identity theft, we all know we should shred mail and documents containing personal information. But since most of us aren’t multinational fraud organizations from home, we don’t have the need or desire for ugly, hulking, corporate-looking machines. Personally, I’ve risked carpal tunnel hand-shredding junk mail into chads. Here’s a better solution: an adorable, discrete manual shredder from IDEA International that will appeal to the Luddite and design snob alike.