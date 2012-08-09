Oscar Niemeyer Gets 3-D Treatment In Latest Visionaire

Modern media comes in all shapes and sizes. While a massive chunk of it is digital, it seems like society is on a mission to constantly switch up the way we consume content. In this way, Visionaire is ahead of its time–the themed, triannual album/publication has been known for its big name contributors and ever-changing format for over two decades: from artists’ toys , to panoramas tied with a bow , to ultrasuede-bound books in mirrored cases . Its latest incarnation is a custom stereoscope designed by New York-based Aruliden , created to explore the vibrant sights of Rio.

The studio turned its attention to translating today’s tech-heavy 3-D experience into something analog that managed to capture the spirit of Brazil’s second largest city. The gadget itself is simple but sturdy, with an ABS plastic body, CNC-cut metal lettering with a reflective gold finish, acrylic light diffuser window, and tooled plastic interior lenses. “We wanted to strip the product down to its core form, a non-device designed from the inside out,” Aruliden co-founder Johan Liden tells Co.Design. The appearance of simplicity, however, isn’t always so easy to come by. “Ensuring a dynamic, intuitive and seamless viewing experience was the most important thing–this required a perfect distance between the lenses in relationship to the viewing plane.” Photographers were required to shoot at the exact specifications of the lenses, “finessing the outcome on both sides to achieve the best magnification and clarity of the work. The entire design process was a delicate balance of details.”

As for the slides? Well, they are predictably vivid–think bright feathers, Capoeira dancers, even Christ the Redeemer makes an appearance–and yeah, there’s plenty of skin: Victoria’s Secret fave Adriana Lima, transgender model Lea T, and, apparently, a nude Gisele are all given the illusion of visual depth. Even the box was given a strong identity, paneled with lenticular art by either the Campana brothers or Beatriz Milhazes.

As an added bonus in conjunction with this issue of Visionaire, the company has partnered with online art market Paddle8 for a unique look at the work of the inimitable 104-year-old Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer. Ten of the legend’s most iconic works have been given the 3-D treatment, and can be purchased along with the stereoscope.

Check out all combinations of Visionaire RIO and the 3-D tribute to Oscar Niemeyer here.