Based On Archival Designs, Ikea’s PS Collection Hits Stores This Month

Earlier this year in Milan, Ikea unveiled its PS Collection, a limited-edition series of furnishings released every three years to push the envelope of the company’s mainstream offerings. At the time , we lauded it as the best effort in the program’s seven-year history–and now it’s finally hitting stores in the U.S.

To recap, for this year’s collection, the Swedish purveyor of affordable goods asked its in-house designers to reinterpret products from the company’s past, updating them using innovative forms, increased functionality, and sustainable materials. The results–46 pieces in all–are affordable, dynamic solutions for small spaces: mismatched drawers form a chest of drawers, vintage-inspired lamps contain LEDs, and plant stands double as room dividers.

That said, the products aren’t haute-couture Ikea; in fact, they all stem from the brand’s commitment to creating simple, livable forms. “[W]e don’t do Ikea PS collections just to make a kind of intellectual discourse about our design passion,” PS Project Leader Peter Klinkert is quoted as saying in the press release. “It’s much more about creating relevancy for the many people at home. Design belongs in real homes.” We’ve selected our favorites from the collection in the slide show.