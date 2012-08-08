What Hunting For A Mate Teaches You About Great Design

Companies sometimes miss the opportunity to really click with their customers. Although they often make very sensible choices of features and functions, they can fail to create products and services that have a real personality. It’s this personality that makes the first connection with customers and ultimately long-lasting relationships with brands.

Designers have always understood the power of personification. Car designers have been manipulating the facelike front end of cars for generations. Ceramicist Eva Zeisel used a bellybutton-like indentation in a pair of vessels to evoke the connection between mother and child. It’s a simple design detail that inspires a strong emotional response. What’s interesting is how attuned the mind can be to subtle aesthetic nuances in human form. But the connection goes far deeper than the physical; it’s about how a product or service behaves and what it delivers over time. As is the case with people, it’s what’s inside that counts.

To better understand the attributes of a product or service that matter most to people, I studied the traits we look for in an ideal mate or long-term partner. I combed through scientific studies from the fields of sociology, anthropology, and psychology, bubbling up seven universal traits that most of us look for in a mate. Then, using my experience as a design researcher, I mapped these traits directly to people’s experiences with brands, products, and services:

We are often drawn to partners that project the type of lifestyle to which we aspire. Brands understand this desire; they create elaborate worlds for us to be a part of. For instance, there is truth in the saying, You are what you drive. A Prius owner predictably has a different set of values than someone who drives a Mercedes. So if it turns out a brand doesn’t align with your core values, the relationship will inevitably fail. That’s the difference between a short-term and long-term relationship.

We are drawn to potential partners we consider to be beautiful. The same goes for objects. It’s what motivates us to want to know a product better. The attractiveness of pure forms by designers such as Dieter Rams and Naoto Fukasawa reinforce the idea that universal beauty does exist. But it’s important to keep in mind that context plays an important role in defining beauty as well. For instance, when Smart Design created a new watering can for OXO, we reasoned that a cuter aesthetic matched the activity it would be used for: taking care of flowers.

We need partners we can rely on. Trust is manifested in how well a product lives up to its brand promise. If expectations are met, a user begins to form an emotional bond with it. American Express is one of these brands. Users consistently praise the AmEx experience. A friend once said, “AmEx always has my back.” So trust is a trait that shouldn’t be tested. Just as when trust is violated in a relationship, the repercussions for brands can be extreme.