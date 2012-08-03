Don’t Tell The Remote Control Spaceman What He Can’t Do

How will I be remembered? What is my lasting legacy? These are questions that plague most of us most every day. But it was never a question for Spaceman . Some might say it was a shame we lost him so young–these people didn’t know Spaceman. I dare say, these people don’t even know themselves.

“we absolutely loved this – its [sic] a riot but it broke within 15 minutes. it flew high immediately and hit the ceiling and then nose dived to ground and broke apart. we were heartbroken. better directions and a warning would have probably helped.”

Nothing would have helped. Because you don’t tell Spaceman what he can’t do. Trust me, I know.

“We ordered two of these astronauts to be Santa gifts. Neither one will work, and the kids were crushed. An uncle who is a mechanical engineer could not get them to function. We will be returning them for a refund.”

The Remote Control Spaceman is not a toy, just as a mechanical engineer is no astronaut.

“the spaceman almost immediately became damaged on his propeller when it had a hard langind [sic] and an extremely tiny screw fell out. We were able to find the screw after several hours and his handy father re-attached it with some glue and then it worked again. How much longer will it last? I suspect not much…”

Well, they were right about that. Spaceman had a death wish since day one, but I consider myself lucky to have known him, if only for half a semester at college when we shared a dorm room. By then he’d found his calling. Girls would come by, ask him to go dancing–he was handsome, I guess–but Spaceman was singularly focused. He always had an excuse, like running to the store to get more black or red paint.