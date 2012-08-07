Pared-Down Sculptures That Render Everyday Objects Surreal

Creative types are forever exploring the outer limits of accepted truths, calling perceived reality into question with their work; Faslche Universalismen , Austrian artist Valentin Ruhry’s latest exhibition follows in this grand tradition. “Universalism is a philosophical direction of thinking. It describes the world as one entity in which everything is connected to everything. Pluralism is the opposite, where many things coexist without any specific relation.” Ruhry tells Co.Design. “The title of my show plays with these ideas. Can there possibly be more than one universalism? If yes how can one be right?”

For this, his second solo show at Vienna’s Christine König Galerie, Ruhry was particularly inspired by American sculptor Bill Bollinger, a kindred spirit whose industrial aesthetic and no-frills approach seemed to harmoniously mirror his own–so much so that Ruhry acquired three pieces by the late Bollinger to display alongside his pieces. “I’m not sure if my ideas of ‘false universalisms’ directly reflect onto his work or vice versa,” Ruhry says. “At first I wanted the title of the show to reference one of his works, but I soon realized that it would have probably been named ‘Untitled.'” Ruhry’s minimal style is present and correct, but this collection is slightly less playful than some of his previous works–check out the slideshow for a selection from the archives.

(H/T Ignant)