Telling Australia’s History, Through Chairs And Lamps

Australia’s geographic isolation makes it a unique case study exploring the incubation and dissemination of ideas. Traditionally, trends established elsewhere develop new identities once they hit and infiltrate the continent down under, while locals mark their own approach to style with a fresh perspective. Lou Weis cofounded Broached Commissions to highlight the country’s unique design heritage with bespoke items and limited edition collections. “Our goal is to create pieces that are born out of the history of a very particular place,” Weis tells Co.Design. “Moving these objects overseas would immediately cause them to be obvious expatriates in their new homeland.”

This idea of context-rich work is essential for Weis and his team. “For all the flux and disturbances caused by technological innovation there are consistencies in how our societies are progressing,” he says. “Searching for those continuities, and also for the anomalies that flare up in particular pockets of time and then disappear, is what delivers a narrative collectors can feel comfortable buying into.” Trent Jansen, Adam Goodrum, and Charles Wilson make up a trio of permanent designers for the brand, while each new series will feature guest curators and collaborators from across the globe. Broached Colonial, which launched late last year, focused on the industrial revolution of 1788-1840, with Max Lamb, Chen Lu, and Lucy McRae contributing; Broached East, which will illuminate Australia’s relationship with Asia in the mid-to-late 19th century, is set to debut in the fall. In the meantime, Weis and company are keeping busy with the recently opened Broached Gallery, a dedicated space to showcase internal pieces, as well as invited external exhibitions.

