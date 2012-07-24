14 Of James Bond’s Best Costumes And Gadgets

There are plenty of reasons to bash the Bond-film franchise, between the clunky storylines, the dreadful acting, and Roger Moore’s gut. But one thing the movies almost always get right is the design. From Scaramanga’s Golden Gun to Blofeld’s volcano hideout to Ursula Andress’s white bikini, it’s the cool stuff, not the compelling narrative, that lures moviegoers decade after decade. (Okay, Daniel Craig’s six pack –or Halle Barry’s –doesn’t hurt, either.)

All that cool stuff is the subject of an exhaustive new exhibit at the Barbican Centre in London. Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style showcases more than 400 archival objects, including costumes, cars, gadgets, props, photographs, architectural drawings, and at least one set of golden dentures (which belonged to Jaws in The Spy Who Loved Me). The curators also commissioned a handful of recreations, among them: Sean Connery’s blue swimming trunks in Thunderball, Pussy Galore’s golden waistcoat, and Roger Moore’s white tuxedo in Octopussy. Presumably, he’s still wearing the original.

We’ve selected some of our favorite Bond swag above.

[The exhibit runs through September 5. More info here.]