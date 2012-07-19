The All-In-1 Website Builder We’ve Been Waiting For

The web grows more beautiful every day. Tumblr and Pinterest aren’t about easily shared stories; they’re easy to look at, too, with their core designs stemming from photos. The only problem is neither of these sites allows a lot of your own editorial along with the multimedia. So many of us still turn to traditional (and ever-so-dated) blog templates when we want to have our own sites. Unless you’re both a code monkey and front-end developer, there’s this huge hole in the market: You can have a beautiful, media-centric site, or you can have a blog with rich original content. And we haven’t even begun to discuss taking this design to mobiles.

Squarespace 6 is Squarespace’s new turnkey platform to create portfolios, blogs, and general-purpose websites that are drag ‘n drop customizable yet image-centric and willing to interface with every platform under the sun (like Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram). It’s commoditized, customizable design for those of us without design degrees. And it’s a deeper content-management system for publishing constant, dynamic content.

“Your website is a reflection of you. It’s like your online clothing,” Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena tells Co.Design. “So the design of that is exceptionally important.”

Squarespace 6 promises designs that are “super visual, super distinct, really high end.” The secret to all of this is the LayoutEngine, a flexible, 12-column reactive grid that Squarespace spent two years developing. You can drag and drop “widgets”–or media windows–into this grid and re-size each chunk at will. A Vimeo video can live alongside an Instagram photo, and by snagging a corner of any widget window with your mouse, you can expand or shrink it within this grid, and all of the rest of your content will react accordingly.

Things get a step more interesting for bloggers, who, rather than being stuck with a single format on every post, can actually use the LayoutEngine to customize any post within Squarespace 6’s CMS backend. In other words, your pretty mainpage no longer needs to be a tease for a simple column of text. This image-forward design can be customized at every level of the experience.

“It just does everything right. You can’t really mess it up. You don’t really have to figure it out,” Casalena says. “Aesthetically, there are very few things on the screen. It’s very direct about what you’re doing.”