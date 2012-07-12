advertisement
Watch: A Peek Inside The Apple Recruiting Process

By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

Apple’s marketing, and no doubt, even Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs biography, may lead you to believe that the iPad was made by two guys mulling over a CNC machine in a secret lab. But in reality, today’s complex products can’t be built by solitary Thomas Edisonian personalities (and indeed, even Edison had a sizable lab filled with talent, which has since grown into the mega-research-corp GE).

This Apple recruiting video shows the company in a light the public generally doesn’t get to see, totally nerding out on topics like battery chemistry and magnetic simulation software, sure, but also building products through small teams cross-pollinating across a huge company. In a sense, it’s a collaborative effort that’s a whole lot more impressive than two guys designing the iPad in a secret lab–a borderline impossible task that we’ve seen companies like Sony fail at, crushing innovation somewhere under the weight of their own incredible talent pool.

[Hat tip: 9to5mac]

[Image: Kokhanchikov/Shutterstock]

