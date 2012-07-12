Shaped Like A Cell, This Daypack Holds A Liter Of Water

It may look like a portable vacuum cleaner, but it’s actually something way more practical: essentially a sporty lunchbox with a built-in water bottle for daytrips–or by the looks of it, intergalactic space flight.

Designed by Mathieu Lehanneur http://www.mathieulehanneur.fr/, the CellBag is based on a concept for water transportation developed by students under the direction of David Edwards (the scientist behind inhalable caffeine) at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute. The disc divides into two parts: a rounded, zippered pouch for dry snacks and an accordian-style bottle for holding up to a liter of water. The telescoping tubes can also be strung together for carrying several days’ worth of fluids.

So far, the bags have been available only to the Moretele community in South Africa, but profits from their sale will help fund the Earth Water Foundation and a humanitarian initiative in South Africa to provide sanitary-water transportation solutions. According to Lehanneur’s press release, “The first hopeful months of the experiment in real life conditions will rapidly lead to CellBag improvements and increase its diffusion to populations in need.”

CellBags are available in four different colors from Edwards’s Paris-based Lab Store for €75 (approximately $92).