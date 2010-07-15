How to Make Your Supply Chain Human Rights Friendly





Your cell phone could be promoting child warfare. Your laptop

could be a product of illegal trade. Your MP3 player could be linked to human

rights abuse. Some of the materials used to produce these gadgets, that is.

Apple, Dell, HP, Intel and Nokia are among the companies that

trade materials through supply chains in the eastern Democratic Republic of

Congo (DRC), which contributes to basic human rights abuse in the region, according

to a recent paper by the U.K.-based non-governmental organization Global Witness. The main raw material in this region is cassiterite, from which tin is made. Tin is a popular

material in mobile phones and electronic circuit boards.

At various points in the trading process, from the mining

site, where miners often work at gunpoint, to the transport of

materials, when

illegal taxes are implemented by rebel armies along footpaths and main

roads,

human rights abuse occurs. The revenue generated by these illegal

activities

funds the rebel and government armies, which “commit serious human

rights

abuses, such as killing, rape, torture, recruitment of child soldiers

and other

crimes.” Military control has been going on for about 12 years.