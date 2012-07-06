For City Slickers, Slick Headphones That Can Take A Beating

For most city dwellers, headphones are an indispensable accessory, allowing us tune out the ambient noise and retreat into our own manufactured soundscape. But there are few options for those who eschew earbuds but don’t want to look like a traveling DJ. The formidable Danish design trio KiBiSi has a solution: a foldable set of headphones made expressly for the “on-the-go urbanite” out of supremely tough but lightweight materials.

Called Capital, the headphones borrow features from various modes of transit: The headband is made of a lightweight rubber predominantly used on bike handles, its sliding mechanism was inspired by the straps found on cycling shoes, and the ear cushions are made from stretchable foam used in car seats. “In other words,” Kibisi’s Bjarke Vind tells Co.Design, “we’ve selected and implemented a diverse mix of tried and tested materials to ensure that Capital delivers on all fronts.” The look of the headphones is refreshingly utilitarian, but best of all, they fold up into a compact bundle.

Kibisi stresses that Capital is built to withstand the wear and tear of the urban environment: The fiberglass-reinforced nylon exterior will hold up against rain, snow, and hail, while delivering clear sound from the protected 40-millimeter titanium driver. Says Kibisi’s head of design, Lars Holme Larsen: “They are made to survive.”

Capital is available through Aiaiai for $125.