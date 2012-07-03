The Pocket Watch, Reborn For The “Instagram Generation”

The clock function on smartphones has made wristwatches less about keeping time and more about expressing personal style. But as Mathieu Lehanneur proves with his new design for Lexon , the old watch, when given a new band, can be reinvented as a versatile accessory.

Billed as an analog watch for the “Instagram generation,” the French designer’s Take Time can be worn around the wrist as well as attached to a bag or belt loop using its long pocket-watch-like strap. I suspect that the design will appeal more to teens and tweens than the nostalgia-minded Instagram set, who might be more tempted by Dieter Rams’s DW30 than a rubberized timepiece. Regardless, there’s an inspiring thought process here: By reappropriating an outmoded invention–the mechanical pocket watch–Lehanneur may have salvaged the usefulness of a timepiece.

Take Time will be available at Lexon’s pop-up store during Paris Furniture Week in September. Contact Lexon for more details.