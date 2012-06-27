A Rooftop Restaurant Gets A Bond-Worthy Facelift

French design heartthrob Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance has transformed a tacky Paris tourist destination into an insurpassingly swank sky restaurant–a 4,300-square-foot expanse of amorphous ceiling mirrors, custom-made Artemide lights, and liquidy, leather-lined chairs, all from a perch 56 stories above the City of Light. It’s the sort of place where you might find James Bond raising an eyebrow over a vesper martini, which is, of course, exactly what a sky restaurant should look like.

It’s also a far cry from the restaurant’s old look. There in the upper reaches of the Montparnasse Tower (the second tallest skyscraper in Paris), the Ciel de Paris was a ghastly den of shiny plastic chairs and mottled red-and-black carpeting that appeared as though people had been ashing cigarettes all over it since 1981. You went for the views of Paris and little else. Now after Duchaufour-Lawrance’s facelift, the restaurant’s management hopes tourists and locals alike will come for the views of Paris and stay for the views of the restaurant itself.

[Images courtesy of Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance]