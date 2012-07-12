How Good Design Can Guide People To Smarter Money Decisions

Great design can be thanked for bettering lives–from beautiful buildings that help people coexist in big cities, to environmental solutions that clean air and water, down to everyday objects like an ergonomic task chair or just a really good pen. In other words, it solves big problems, and if there’s ever a sector that’s hungry for a redesign, it’s financial services.

According to a recent survey, 49% of Americans aren’t saving enough for retirement. Data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute indicates that 56% of all workers have less than $25,000 in the bank. An article in Barron’s reports that young people are reluctant to buy cars, purchase homes, or start families while saddled with mammoth student loan debt.

How did we get to this sad place? Financial illiteracy, behavioral biases, poorly designed products, and misaligned interests are all to blame for America’s woes, made all the more prominent by a global recession. But I believe the onus is on entrepreneurs to design and build products that align company and customer interests, anticipate irrational behavior, and incorporate guardrails against potentially damaging financial decisions.

The behavioral economist Richard Thaler says fear and anxiety are reasons why people aren’t doing enough with their money. Paralyzed by uncertainty, they do nothing, which is disastrous for their long-term goals. Simply being too busy or overwhelmed by an abundance of options are other contributing factors to investing inertia, behavioral experts believe.

At Betterment, we’re obsessed with understanding the effect of human behavior on financial decisions. It’s why we have behavioral safeguards built into our product as a way to help people stay on track. To counteract behavioral biases–such as inertia, irrational decisions, or market timing–we follow these principles:

David Pogue once wrote, “In this increasingly tech­ni­fied world, there is still a surprising amount of red tape–and few examples of push back. We stress about things like price, storage and processor speed, instead of beauty, elegance and low friction.”

Beauty, elegance, and low friction–these words are seldom used alongside financial products, and that’s a problem. Countless studies have demonstrated that people have complicated emotional and psychological ties to money, yet financial products are notoriously impassive in their design.