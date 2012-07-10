One Fix For Health Care: Dissolving The Barrier Between Patients And Pharmacists

Having long been a fan of early, and dumb, comedies, I am quite familiar with the “dope slap.” It was perfected by Moe Howard but employed by many before and since. A Google-searched definition describes a dope slap as the physical equivalent of “Whatta you, a moron?!” Its purpose is to slap some sense into a person quickly (or if your technique is on par with Moe’s, several people at once) who can obviously use an instant jolt of common sense.

The Chinese medicine shop was more extensive and more informative: a revelation.

While I haven’t thought about the dope slap in quite some time, it came to mind recently when looking at some common “what were you thinking?” practices in health care. I’m just not sure who gets the slap. Here’s what triggered the thought. Several months ago, I had the opportunity to visit Taiwan, participating in a design event in Taipei. Over the weekend, I was shown around town by one of the Taipei-based designers. Walking through a market, I stopped into a Chinese medicine shop. It was a pharmacy of sorts–if you consider various exotic herbs and powdered animal parts to be pharmaceuticals. While the ingredients were fascinating, and just a little scary, the most interesting part may have been the 45-minute conversation I had with the “pharmacist.” (We conversed through translation–save for a few poorly pronounced words, my Chinese is nonexistent).

Despite the completely foreign setting, most memorable was the fact that such an extended conversation took place. The pharmacist took the time to talk, listen, and explain. The Chinese medicine shop encounter was more extensive, holistic in scope, and more informative than any conversation I have had with a pharmacist in the United States, ever.

Revelation. I’m a designer. I’ve seen Chinese medicine shops before. But look at the design of that shop, and the display of the ingredients on the shelves! Look at all those interesting things in jars in the glass cases, scary as mentioned but at least somewhat identifiable! And stools at the counter! The whole place is set up to encourage conversation. Compare that with pharmacies I have been used to all my life. Why am I just making the connection now? The first dope slap goes to me.

How obvious is it that my pharmacy in the U.S. is so different and in many ways vastly inferior to that found in many ancient traditional cultures. For one thing, stools in the Chinese medicine shop mean I’m supposed to sit! The entire place is set up with the intention that conversation and consultation are part of the norm. In contrast, my local pharmacy experience is not radically different from a dreaded visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles, where extended interaction is not in anyone’s best interest.

Non-compliance with prescription medications is a serious problem.

For reasons I cannot explain, my pharmacist is stationed behind a glass partition. I often have to stand in line till it’s my turn at the booth. I stand while talking. Usually it’s the pharmacy’s less-professional assistant who I interact with. (Actually, I’m not sure what her background is–pharmacist-in-training, salesclerk, something else?) She’s my main contact unless I have a question. Then the pharmacist will come out from behind the glass and provide a usually abbreviated answer. That, or just holler the answer back.

The setting is, to say the least, not very conducive to conversation. Quite the opposite, it gives signals to just keep moving along–its real goal is speed. Yet we know from studies into medications and compliance that a good relationship with a pharmacist can greatly increase the chances of staying on a drug regimen.