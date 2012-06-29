advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Cuban Art Collective Tackles The Clash Of Past And Present

By Jordan Kushins1 minute Read

Over a century ago, Puerto Madero briefly became a commercial hub for Buenos Aires by allowing cargo ships to dock on the shallow shores of the Rio de la Plata. That promise was short-lived, however, and engineering advancements and construction of a new port made its advancements obsolete. After enduring years of neglect, the past two decades have seen major developments to the area, which has become a now-flourishing symbol of urban renewal. The Faena Arts Center, which opened in an old Belle Epoque-era mill last September, aims to further enrich the cultural scene, and its latest exhibition marks the Argentinean debut of Cuban collective Los Carpinteros.

Three large-scale works inhabit the expansive, natural-light filled space, each exploring the connection, and disconnect, between civilization’s progress and past. Avião sees a Piper Comanche plane pierced from below by a collection of wooden arrows, while a seemingly haphazard stack of cardboard “houses” that make up El Barrio rests precariously nearby. Alumbrado Público, or Public Lighting, is a site-specific installation–a succession five standard streetlamps are united by a coiling fusion of metal between their bases, taking on the effect of an organic, rather than electrically fueled, entity.

In addition, Argentine artist Manuel Ameztoy is concurrently displaying Pop-Up Paradises, an incredible array of hand-cut textiles draped throughout an expansive 630-square-meters on site. Taken together, it’s an auspicious first year for the Faena Arts Center. You can catch the two shows through August 12th.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life