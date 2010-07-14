advertisement
Viral Boarder Video From KnifeShow Anticipates AR Gaming

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read
Although we’re not quite sure what this video is for, FastCompany is going to use it as a way to augur the future–the 21st-century version of chicken entrails and all of that. It is, I think, a viral video from KnifeShow Inc., who mainly film rad dudes who do rad things with boards.

The film footage for Gnarcade was finished about a year ago, but the guys have spent so long doing the special effects on the three-minute film that it was only released two days ago. And this, we reckon, is what we’re going to be tripping to in five years, courtesy of a great pair of AR goggles–and a super-computer in your pocket. We’re talking iPhone 10 or thereabouts.

Around half of the effects on the vid are probably doable on AR now–popping up out of a worm hole won’t be quite so easy to manage, perhaps. But this is the kind of thing that gaming firms–and old media monsters–must be looking at and licking their chops.

