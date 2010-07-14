Record Biz Nails Online Porn Companies With Stiff Fine for Copyright Violation

A nice pair–of porn companies, that is–is being sued by the music industry for featuring songs in their XXX-rated clips without permission. The copyright infringement suit was filed at the U.S. District Court in L.A. last week, against RK Netmedia and RealityKings.com. The record labels, who are demanding $150,000 per infringement include Warner Bros., Elektra, and Atlantic.

For their part(s), the porn firms are being pretty relaxed about the lawsuit–and there’s no fluffer required. RK Netmedia’s attorney claims that the use of the music, from stars such as Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Michael Jackson, was a First Amendment issue. The “it’s a documentary/reality show” defense is being used: “When you have live footage at a football game, sometimes you’re gonna get a shot of someone taking off their clothes and running across the field,” said Marc Randazza. “We really don’t have control over the environment.”

However, it’s not as if the online porn industry couldn’t afford to shell out. It’s a growth market that even today can attract eight-figure sums from venture capital firms. For a closer look, GOOD magazine’s video may be three years old now, but it gives you an idea of the numbers involved–and it is SFW.

The music industry, however, is claiming that the artists’ songs are either used as the title or theme of the videos, and “drive the action during the scene.” Ain’t that always the way, though? I mean, I don’t wish to be coarse here, but if you’re doing the do and listening to music, the song’s rhythm kind of takes over. (If you’re listening to some crazy solo by Joe Satriani/Iron Maiden, then I salute you.)