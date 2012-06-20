A Super Clean Sound System That Breaks Away From Audiophile Aesthetics

Apple’s lead designer, Jonathan Ive, has always cited Dieter Rams’ Braun sound systems as inspiration. Despite that, Apple has played a big role in making Braun’s products functionally irrelevant. In other words, a lot of us abandoned our record players for iPods, forced to choose between digital and analog.

Keep On Turnin‘ is a new sound system that hosts both. Within a simple raw wood box, it collects a record player, an iPod/iPhone dock, and CD player with surprisingly little visual clutter. A punchy yellow cover slides along the deck, concealing whichever system isn’t in use. At one end of the table, a yellow metal shelf drops down to form a record drawer.

Together with the minimalist control knobs and white square speakers, the table looks like it could have been designed by either Ive or Rams. It’s actually the work of Aachen-based designer Valerie Hebel, who says she wants to “bring back the pleasure of music.” Hebel has designed digital music devices before–an mp3 player for adidas, for example–but Keep On Turnin’ is her first sound system.

“It creates harmony between past and present,” writes Hebel, adding that “listening to Vinyl is a way of life.” Though right now she has no plan to mass-produce the system, it seems like a project that could be destined for Kickstarter glory. Just a suggestion.